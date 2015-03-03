FRANKFURT, March 3 The European Central Bank has
raised concerns about a draft law in Slovenia that would give
the National Assembly power to fire members of the national
central bank board.
A group of lawmakers proposed the draft law giving the
Assembly more oversight of the central bank following
allegations in the media that the central bank misused its
authority when designing a bank rescue scheme in 2013.
The central bank has rejected the allegations, which arose
after it advised the government to wipe out subordinated bonds
and shareholders' capital in the rescued banks.
The draft law proposed changes to the central bank's legal
framework that include allowing additional National Assembly
members -- beyond the finance minister and a representative of
the finance committee -- to attend central bank board meetings.
In a legal opinion dated March 2 and signed by its
president, Mario Draghi, the ECB said provisions in the draft
for the National Assembly "raise concerns as regards the
personal independence of the members of the board" because they
allow for a decision on whether a board member has an
'incompatibility of functions', a dismissable offence.
The ECB also took aim at a provision to allow a board member
to be fired for serious misconduct, which the National Assembly
could determine, arguing that "the national legislator should
not specify what amounts to serious misconduct".
The ECB issued its opinion, published on Tuesday, at the
request of the president of Slovenia's National Assembly. It had
also raised concerns last year about draft legislation that
Slovenian lawmakers prepared to change the central bank's legal
set-up.
The ECB has repeatedly warned Hungary, which borders
Slovenia, to respect the independence of monetary policymakers.
(Writing by Paul Carrel and Marja Novak)