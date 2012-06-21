Position: Bank of Slovenia Governor
Incumbent: Marko Kranjec
Date of Birth: April 12, 1940
Term: Appointed by parliament in June 2007. The mandate
lasts six years and could be renewed, if that were supported by
the President Danilo Tuerk (presidential election takes place
later this year) and approved by parliament.
Key facts:
- As a voting member of the European Central Bank's
Governing Council, he styles himself as an anti-inflation hawk.
He does not make many public appearances, so little is known of
his role in ECB policy.
- Kranjec was deputy bank governor for six years until 1997
when he became Slovenia's ambassador to the European Union,
taking part in accession talks that led to Slovenia joining the
EU in 2004.
- Kranjec was Slovenia's finance minister for a year from
1990 to 1991, when he prepared the ground for the tolar currency
which replaced the Yugoslav dinar. The tolar was abolished in
2007 when Slovenia joined the euro zone.
- Kranjec is an expert on taxes and public finances and has
been urging the government to curb the budget deficit and
privatise state-owned banks which he says are poorly managed.
- After graduating from Ljubljana University's Faculty of
Economics in 1964, he took his PhD from the same faculty in
1975. As a macro-economist he worked at Slovenia's largest bank
Ljubljanska Banka, at the OECD and the World Bank and at the
Institute of Economic Research in Ljubljana, also serving for
several years as a professor of public finance.