LJUBLJANA/FRANKFURT, July 7 The European Central
Bank threatened to take legal action against Slovenia after
police seized documents from the country's central bank in a
rare conflict between authorities and one of the euro zone's
most respected institutions.
ECB President Mario Draghi said late on Wednesday that he
deplored the seizure, which infringes on the ECB's legal
privileges and immunities, and called on European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker to intervene.
The Slovenian police said on Thurday the Bank of Slovenia
and its employees did not enjoy privileges which would exempt it
from investigation in pre-criminal procedures.
It added that the people who are being investigated did not
act in the name of the European Union but as officials of a
Slovenian institution.
Slovenian police conducted an investigation in four
locations in Ljubljana on Wednesday, including at the central
bank, collecting evidence in a pre-criminal investigation
related to possible irregularities during a bank overhaul in
2013.
"Seized equipment contains ECB information and such
information is protected under directly applicable primary EU
law," Draghi said in a letter to the Slovenian State Prosecutor
General. "The ECB will also explore possible appropriate legal
remedies under Slovenian law."
The ECB said police seized information on the computers of
Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec, who sits on the ECB's
rate-setting Governing Council, as well as a former deputy
governor and some staff members.
Slovenian police said the investigation related to an
assessment of one of the banks rescued by the state in 2013,
which meant the bank could scrap its obligations towards holders
of subordinated bonds and subordinated debt to the value of 257
million euros.
In 2013 the previous government had to pour more than 3
billion euros ($3.33 billion) into local banks to prevent them
collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. The move helped
the country narrowly avoid an international bailout.
As part of the bank overhaul about 600 million euros of
subordinated bonds were scrapped in five banks.
In 2014, the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders
filed several court cases against the Bank of Slovenia and local
banks, claiming the subordinated bonds and shareholders' capital
in rescued banks should not have been erased. None of the cases
have yet been finished.
The Bank of Slovenia had repeatedly rejected allegations
that it mishandled data used when putting together a rescue
package for Slovenia's banks.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
