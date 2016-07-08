LJUBLJANA, July 8 Slovenia's central bank on
Friday defended the overhaul of banks three years ago, two days
after police raided its premises in an investigation into
alleged irregularities during the revamp.
The raid prompted the ECB to threaten legal action against
Slovenia.
Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec told a
parliamentary commission that police took a number of documents
which also include "confidential data that is not related to the
subject of the investigation".
"The police took original documents which could cause risks
to financial stability," said Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB
Governing Council.
In 2013 the previous government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from
collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
As a part of the overhaul, subordinated bonds worth about
600 million euros were scrapped in five banks which prompted the
Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders to file several
court cases against the Bank of Slovenia and local banks.
The association claims the subordinated bonds and
shareholders' capital should not have been erased. None of the
cases have been concluded.
In reply to the ECB protest against the seizure of ECB
information which was held by the Bank of Slovenia, the
Slovenian police and the state prosecutor said the investigation
was being conducted in line with proper procedures.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Toby Chopra)