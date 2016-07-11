LJUBLJANA, July 11 Slovenia's central bank said
its governor has no intention of resigning over alleged
irregularities in the 2013 rescue of the country's banking
sector, denying a newspaper report that he is considering
stepping down.
Citing banking sources, daily Finance said in its Monday
edition that Bostjan Jazbec could resign on July 20, a day after
the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg is due to decide whether
Slovenia was right in scrapping subordinated bonds in local
banks as part of the 2013 rescue.
"Governor ...Jazbec has no plans to resign," the central
bank said in an emailed statement, rejecting the report as
"entirely untrue".
On Wednesday, Slovenian police raided the central bank in an
investigation into the circumstances in which the bonds were
scrapped, over which the Slovenian Association of Small
Shareholders has taken legal action against the Bank of Slovenia
and local banks.
The raid prompted the European Central Bank, on whose
governing council Jazbec sits, to threaten legal action against
Slovenia.
The previous government poured more than 3 billion euros
into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from
collapsing under a heavy burden of bad loans. The rescue enabled
Slovenia to narrowly avoid an international bailout.
As a part of the overhaul, about 600 million euros of
subordinated bonds were scrapped in five banks.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)