By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, April 12
LJUBLJANA, April 12 Slovenia's central bank said
on Wednesday it expects further strong export growth, the main
driver of the country's economy, and lower unemployment based on
favourable economic prospects in the international environment.
"The economy remains on the rise at the start of this year
as economic confidence is at a high level, labour market and
domestic spending are strengthening and exports increased
strongly in January," the bank said in a report on Wednesday.
In January Slovenian exports rose by 13.8 percent
year-on-year which was the steepest growth in 5.5 years
[D:nL5N1GN2PM]. Last week the statistics office reported that
exports rose by 4.6 percent year-on-year in February.
The bank said the number of workers from abroad is on the
rise, as well, compensating for the emigration of Slovenian
citizens who are moving mostly to wealthier European Union
states.
"If such trends continue the excess supply of labour could
be exhausted in the medium-term," the bank said.
The statistics office said on Monday the jobless rate in
2016 fell to 8 percent from 9 percent a year before and was the
lowest in the past six years.
The bank pointed out that the rise of labour productivity
was small last year and was lagging behind the increase of
labour costs.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, returned to growth a year later and the
government expects the economy to expand by 3.6 percent this
year from 2.5 percent in 2016.
The country exports about 70 percent of its production,
mainly to other European Union states. The main exports include
cars and car parts, pharmaceuticals and household appliances.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)