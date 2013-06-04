(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Almost a fifth of loans held by Slovenia's largest banks are non-performing, its central bank said, declining to rule out seeking international aid to clean up the lenders' finances.

A planned capital hike of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) should suffice to keep them afloat, the central bank said at a news conference.

But when asked if the lenders might need outside financial help, Governor Marko Kranjec said: "We do not want to exclude or predict anything."

Slovenia, which adopted the euro in 2007, is struggling to get a grip on its finances by cutting public sector wages, raising taxes and privatising 15 state firms, among them the second largest bank Nova KBM .

Its budget deficit is this year expected to almost double to 7.9 percent of GDP, mainly on account of the planned capital injection into state banks, but the government hopes to reduce it to 2.6 percent in 2014.

Kranjec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing board, welcomed an external audit for Slovenian banks demanded by the European Commission last week, which he expected to prove a risk assessment from the Bank of Slovenia was accurate.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)