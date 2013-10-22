FRANKFURT Oct 22 Slovenia's central bank still expects to see the results in November of stress tests currently being conducted on the country's ailing banks, its governor said on Tuesday.

The government has set aside 1.2 billion euros to help recapitalise the country's three largest banks, but analysts expect the tests to show significantly larger capital needs.

Asked whether the stress test results were still expected in November, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said: "Yes".

Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said results for all the banks would be released together. It had been expected that results of stress tests on Slovenia's largest bank, NLB, might come in October.

Jazbec said the euro zone member country should move swiftly to overhaul its banks as every day wasted increased the risks to the sector. With 7.9 billion euros ($11 billion) of bad loans in its mostly state-owned banking sector, Slovenia is struggling to avoid becoming the sixth member of the currency bloc to seek a rescue from its peers.

