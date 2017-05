LJUBLJANA May 14 The Slovenian government has decided to keep a stake of at least 25 percent in the country's biggest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), its largest fuel retailer Petrol and drug firm Krka, the finance minister said.

Dusan Mramor also said no other single investor would be allowed to hold a bigger stake in those companies than the state, to ensure the government had a say in key business decisions. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)