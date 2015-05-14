(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA May 14 Slovenia will keep a stake of
at least 25 percent in the country's biggest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), largest fuel retailer Petrol
and drug firm Krka, the finance minister said.
Minister Dusan Mramor told a news conference after a regular
government meeting on Thursday that no single investor would be
allowed to hold a bigger stake in those firms than the state, to
ensure the government had a say in key business decisions.
He said the government would also keep a stake of at least
25 percent in insurer Zavarovalnica Triglav, reinsurer
Pozavarovalnica Sava and financial and tourism firm
Sava, also with no other investor holding more.
Mramor said the European Commission had agreed NLB was "a
systemically important bank" in Slovenia which is why the
government would be allowed to keep a stake, although it has
promised the Commission to gradually sell-off other banks.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell its major
companies and the government still controls about 50 percent of
the economy and 60 percent of the banking sector.
In 2013, the government earmarked 15 companies for sale.
Four have been sold so far while bank Nova KBM and telecoms
operator Telekom Slovenia are in the final stages of
privatisation.
The government also said it plans to double the return on
its ownership capital within three years and reach a return of 8
percent in the long run. It did not give return figures now.
According to local media, Slovenia gets negligible returns
on its ownership capital, which stands at about 11 billion euros
($12.5 billion), or almost a third of the country's gross
domestic product.
In 2013, the previous government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent
them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans, avoiding
the need for an international bailout.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said last week Slovenia should pursue privatisation without the
state keeping a controlling interest in firms that operate in
competitive markets.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
