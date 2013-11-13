* Ruling coalition expected to win confidence vote
* Results of bank stress tests may trigger bailout
* Tiny Slovenia may breathe new life into euro debt crisis
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Nov 14 Slovenia's efforts to avert a
bailout are likely to win the government a confidence vote on
Thursday, even though the cost of a bank clean-up risks tipping
the euro zone country's finances over the edge.
An expected 'Yes' vote will shore up political backing for
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's disparate alliance as the
republic struggles with its biggest crisis since it broke away
from Yugoslavia 22 years ago.
But her government could yet have to turn to the European
Union and International Monetary Fund for help if external
stress tests reveal it has not budgeted enough to resolve the
bad loan crisis afflicting Slovenia's mainly state-run banks.
The test results are due in a month.
Slovenia's 35-billion-euro economy accounts for only a
fraction of the 17-nation euro zone, but another bailout
following that of Cyprus in March would further dent confidence
in the bloc's ability to resolve its government debt crisis.
"The government will win the confidence vote but that will
not scrap the bailout option which largely depends upon the
results of the external stress tests of the banks," said Saso
Stanovnik, chief economist at investment firm Alta Invest.
"I still believe Slovenia should be able to raise enough
money to avert a bailout," he added.
The government wants to raise taxes, cut spending and sell
off more than a dozen state-controlled companies. It has linked
Thursday's vote to amendments to the 2014 budget, which focus on
taxes on real estate, and is confident of the support of a
majority of MPs.
But Slovenia's success in averting an EU/IMF bailout - and
the painful conditions and oversight that come with it - hinges
on the cost of cleaning up an estimated 7.9 billion euros ($10.6
billion) of bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of
economic output.
COST OF BANK CLEAN-UP
Non-performing loans shot up with the onset of the global
financial crisis, when Slovenian exports hit a wall and a
recession exposed the flaws of an economy once held up as a
trailblazer for the rest of ex-communist eastern Europe.
The government plans to inject fresh capital into the banks
later this year or in early 2014, after the results of the
stress tests are published, probably on Dec. 13.
It has earmarked 1.2 billion euros for the recapitalisation,
but the real cost may prove far higher. Credit rating agency
Fitch last week hiked its estimate from 2.8 billion euros to 4.6
billion euros, which would be hard for the government to raise
without help from the 'troika' of official lenders who have been
bailing out euro zone debtors.
The audit has delayed for six months a plan to ring-fence
bad loans at Slovenia's biggest state banks, while continuing
economic contraction will have only made the problem worse. The
government expects the recession to last until late 2014.
Under the amended budget, Slovenia's central budget deficit,
without the bank recapitalisation, would fall to 2.9 percent of
GDP in 2014 from 4 percent seen this year. The European
Commission, however, says that with the capital injection the
shortfall could reach 7.1 percent next year.
But at the start of the budget session on Monday, Bratusek
again assured parliament that a bailout can be averted.
"There will be no troika (in Slovenia) because we know how
to reach our goal by ourselves," she said.