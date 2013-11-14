* Results of bank stress tests may trigger bailout
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Nov 14 A vote of confidence in
Slovenia's government that was expected to take place on
Thursday is likely to be postponed due to a prolonged debate on
an unpopular new real estate tax, a parliamentary spokeswoman
said.
An expected "Yes" vote, which would shore up political
backing for Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's disparate alliance,
which is struggling to avert a bailout, is now seen happening on
Friday or Saturday.
"It is likely that the confidence vote will not take place
today because parliamentarians continue to debate the real
estate law, which has to be voted on before the confidence vote
takes place," spokeswoman Gordana Vrabec said.
The confidence vote is to be linked to one on amendments to
the 2014 budget which include the new real estate tax.
"This prolonged debate shows that parliamentarians are more
concerned about the real estate tax, which will hit all voters,
than about the confidence vote where coalition parties have
already promised to give the needed support to the government,"
said Borut Hocevar, political analyst with the daily Finance.
But Bratusek's government may yet have to turn to the
European Union and International Monetary Fund for help if
external stress tests reveal it has not budgeted enough to
resolve the bad loan crisis afflicting Slovenia's mainly
state-run banks. The test results are due in a month.
Slovenia's 35-billion-euro economy accounts for only a small
fraction of the 17-nation euro zone. But another bailout
following that of Cyprus in March would further dent confidence
in the bloc's ability to resolve its government debt crisis.
The government wants to raise taxes, cut spending and sell
off more than a dozen state-controlled companies.
But Slovenia's success in averting an EU/IMF bailout - and
the painful conditions and oversight that come with it - hinges
on the cost of cleaning up around 7.9 billion euros ($10.6
billion) of bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of
economic output.
COST OF BANK CLEAN-UP
Non-performing loans shot up with the onset of the global
financial crisis, when Slovenian exports hit a wall and a
recession exposed the flaws of an economy once held up as a
trailblazer for the rest of formerly communist eastern Europe.
The government plans to inject fresh capital into the banks
later this year or in early 2014, after the results of the
stress tests are published, probably on Dec. 13.
It has earmarked 1.2 billion euros for the recapitalisation
but the real cost may prove far higher. Credit rating agency
Fitch last week raised its estimate from 2.8 billion euros to
4.6 billion euros, which would be hard for the government to
raise without help from the "troika" of official lenders who
have been bailing out euro zone debtors.
The audit has delayed for six months a plan to ring-fence
bad loans at Slovenia's biggest state banks, while continuing
economic contraction will have only made the problem worse. The
government expects the recession to last until late 2014.
Under the amended budget, Slovenia's central budget deficit,
without the bank recapitalisation, would fall to 2.9 percent of
GDP in 2014 from 4 percent seen this year. The European
Commission, however, says that with the capital injection the
shortfall could reach 7.1 percent next year.
But at the start of the budget session on Monday, Bratusek
again assured parliament that a bailout can be averted.
"There will be no troika (in Slovenia) because we know how
to reach our goal by ourselves," she said.