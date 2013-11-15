* Slovenia places 1.5 bln euro bond with private investor
* Government wins confidence vote in parliament
* Awaits results of stress tests in December
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Nov 15 Slovenia's government won a
confidence vote and raised 1.5 billion euros in a bond issue on
Friday, offering the euro zone country some hope it can still
steady its finances and avoid an international bailout.
The dawn vote, by 50 to 31 after a marathon debate, shores
up political backing for Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's
disparate alliance as the republic struggles with its worst
crisis since seceding from Yugoslavia 22 years ago.
The country later said it had made a private placement of
three-year notes worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to a
single investor at a yield of 4.7 percent.
"This issue shows that the financial markets are open to
Slovenia," Bratusek told a news conference, saying she did not
know the identity of the investor.
Her foreign minister, Karl Erjavec, said: "Today it is
absolutely clear that the government can succeed."
The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond eased to 5.88
percent by 1220 GMT from 6.14 percent on Thursday, dipping to
its lowest level since May 15, according to Reuters data.
The developments mark a fillip for Bratusek as she awaits
the results of external stress tests on Slovenia's teetering
state banks, due next month.
The government has earmarked 1.2 billion euros to
recapitalise the lenders but the real cost may prove far higher.
The banks are being suffocated by an estimated 7.9 billion
euros of bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of economic
output. Toxic loans accumulated with the onset of the global
crisis when Slovenia's exports hit a wall and drove the country
into the first of two recessions.
Credit rating agency Fitch last week hiked its estimate of
recapitalisation needs from 2.8 billion euros to 4.6 billion
euros. This would be hard for the government to raise without
help from the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
which have bailed out other euro zone debtors since 2009.
Slovenia's 'bad bank' expects to receive roughly 4 billion
euros gross in bad loans, its executive director Torbjorn
Mansson said on Wednesday.
STRESS TESTS
Slovenia's 35-billion-euro economy accounts for only a small
fraction of the 17-nation euro zone, but another bailout
following that of Cyprus in March could further dent confidence
in the bloc's ability to resolve its government debt crisis.
"The vote of confidence did not erase the possibility of a
bailout which depends upon what stress test results will show,"
said Marko Rozman from the treasury department of Dezelna Banka.
"In my view it would be sensible to ask for external help as
that would be much cheaper than raising money on the market," he
added.
But Bratusek once again rejected bailout speculation.
"I promised to do everything to enable us to solve our
problems ourselves and that is exactly what we are doing," she
told parliament after the vote.
The country, once held up as a trailblazer for the rest of
ex-communist eastern Europe, fell into a new recession last year
due to lower export demand, the credit crunch and a fall in
domestic spending caused by budget cuts.
The government plans to inject fresh capital into the banks
later this year or in early 2014, after the results of the
stress tests are published.
The audit has delayed for six months a plan to ring-fence
bad loans at Slovenia's biggest state banks, and the continuing
economic contraction will have only made the problem worse. The
government expects the recession to last until late 2014.
After amendments, Slovenia's central budget deficit, without
the bank recapitalisation, would fall to 2.9 percent of GDP
(gross domestic product) in 2014 from 4 percent seen this year.
The European Commission, however, says that with the capital
injection the shortfall could reach 7.1 percent next year.
The parliament also adopted a 2015 budget plan to bring the
central government deficit down to 2.5 percent of GDP.