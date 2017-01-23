LJUBLJANA Jan 23 Slovenia's consumer confidence
indicator rose to an all-time-high in January, the national
statistics office said on Monday, supporting expectations that
the business sentiment indicator, due out this week, will also
show an advance.
The consumer indicator - first calculated in 1996 - reached
minus 3 points, 6 points up on December and 13 points on the
same month last year.
"The indicator has risen due to improved expectations
regarding unemployment, the country's economy and households'
finances while expectations regarding savings remained unchanged
(versus the previous month)," the office said.
The business indicator, due out on Wednesday, hit its
highest ever level at 8.5 points in December.
Slovenia, having narrowly avoided an international bailout
in 2013, returned to growth in 2014, and the government expects
the economy to grow 2.9 percent this year compared with 2.3
percent in 2016, lifted by exports and domestic spending.
Over the past three months, Japan's Yaskawa Electric
, France's Renault and Canadian car parts
maker Magna International all announced they would
create several hundred jobs in Slovenia in the next few years.
