LJUBLJANA Four people were killed in a crash of a small 6-seat plane in western Slovenia on Thursday, the Slovenian police said.

"There were no survivors. The police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash," spokesman Dean Boznik told Reuters.

He added the plane, which was registered in the United States, was travelling from Italy's Venice to Germany's Leipzig. The identity of the victims had not yet been established.

