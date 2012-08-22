(Adds share price drop)
ZAGREB Aug 22 Police in Slovenia and Croatia
have launched a joint crackdown on suspected corruption and
abuse of funds held in the Croatian unit of Slovenia's
second-largest bank, NKBM, officials and media said on
Wednesday.
"Three people have been arrested in Slovenia and the
operation is still ongoing," a Slovenian police spokesman told
Reuters.
NKBM shares tumbled 9.42 percent to 1.25 euros by 1215 GMT
in Wednesday's trade after the news was reported.
Croatia's anti-corruption police, USKOK, were unavailable
for immediate comment, but the Jutarnji List daily said police
were searching six locations in the capital Zagreb and the
coastal town of Zadar.
Slovenia's official STA news agency said police were
investigating the purchase of real estate by NKBM's Croatian
branch, KBM Projekt, which extended loans to shell companies in
Croatia.
Police suspect that the shell companies purchased land and
then re-sold it to KBM Projekt at a much higher price between
2006 and 2009.
NKBM, one of three Slovenian banks burdened with a rising
amount of bad loans, told STA agency that the police had
searched their premises early on Wednesday.
Local media estimate that NKBM, Slovenia's second-largest
bank, and Abanka Vipa, might together need 150 million euros
this year to cover bad loans.
Slovenia joined the EU in 2007 and adopted the euro two
years later. Croatia is due to join the bloc in July next year,
but still has to demonstrate a steady commitment to battling
widespread corruption.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)