(Adds share price drop)

ZAGREB Aug 22 Police in Slovenia and Croatia have launched a joint crackdown on suspected corruption and abuse of funds held in the Croatian unit of Slovenia's second-largest bank, NKBM, officials and media said on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested in Slovenia and the operation is still ongoing," a Slovenian police spokesman told Reuters.

NKBM shares tumbled 9.42 percent to 1.25 euros by 1215 GMT in Wednesday's trade after the news was reported.

Croatia's anti-corruption police, USKOK, were unavailable for immediate comment, but the Jutarnji List daily said police were searching six locations in the capital Zagreb and the coastal town of Zadar.

Slovenia's official STA news agency said police were investigating the purchase of real estate by NKBM's Croatian branch, KBM Projekt, which extended loans to shell companies in Croatia.

Police suspect that the shell companies purchased land and then re-sold it to KBM Projekt at a much higher price between 2006 and 2009.

NKBM, one of three Slovenian banks burdened with a rising amount of bad loans, told STA agency that the police had searched their premises early on Wednesday.

Local media estimate that NKBM, Slovenia's second-largest bank, and Abanka Vipa, might together need 150 million euros this year to cover bad loans.

Slovenia joined the EU in 2007 and adopted the euro two years later. Croatia is due to join the bloc in July next year, but still has to demonstrate a steady commitment to battling widespread corruption. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)