* PM likely to comment on resignation offer on Saturday
* Head of the privatisation coordinator SDH also resigns
(adds quotes, details)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 1 Slovenia's Foreign Minister,
Karl Erjavec, said on Friday that he had offered to resign over
a scandal involving a leaked tape that led to a breakdown in the
country's international border arbitration with neighbouring
Croatia.
Erjavec told reporters he had offered to resign late on
Thursday after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague
decided to continue its work on the border issue even though
Croatia had withdrawn from the arbitration process last year.
"I offered my resignation to the prime minister as it is for
him to decide what is my role in this (arbitration) procedure
and whether he still trusts me," Erjavec said.
He said "personal responsibility" prevented him from
resigning last year, when the leak of a tape purportedly showing
a Slovenian judge on the arbitration panel exchanging
confidential information with the Ljubljana government led
Croatia to withdraw from the arbitration.
Twenty-five years after the break-up of federal Yugoslavia,
the two states still disagree over their land and sea border.
Slovenia is demanding access to international waters in the
northern Adriatic, where its territory is squeezed to a coastal
sliver between Croatia and Italy.
A spokesman said Prime Minister Miro Cerar was likely to
comment on Erjavec's resignation offer on Saturday.
"It would be a great surprise if Cerar accepts the
resignation of Erjavec although it remains unclear why Erjavec
offered to resign at this moment," said Borut Hocevar, an
analyst of daily Finance.
Erjavec said his centre-left party Desus would remain in the
coalition government even if the prime minister accepts his
resignation.
In January, Cerar rejected a resignation offer by Finance
Minister Dusan Mramor over extra income he had received in the
past when working at a university.
News of Erjavec's resignation offer came on the same day
that the head of Slovenian Sovereign Holding, Marko Jazbec, quit
over a power struggle at Slovenia's only port, Luka Koper
.
Finance's Hocevar said that privatisation in Slovenia would
continue at a very slow pace in spite of Jazbec's resignation.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)