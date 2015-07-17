LJUBLJANA, July 17 The Slovenian parliament on Friday passed a law that will enable debt write-offs for about 100,000 of the poorest people in the country, which narrowly avoided needing an international bailout in 2013.

The law was drafted by the centre-left government of Prime Minister Miro Cerar after the opposition United Left party earlier this year pushed for debt relief for the poorest people following a similar move in neighbouring Croatia.

"The project has been in preparation for some time in cooperation with companies that offer basic services like electricity, energy and communal services (water supply, waste disposal) with the main goal to write off debt and thus enable easier payment of current obligations," Labour Minister Anja Kopac Mrak told parliament before the vote.

Most electricity, water supply and waste disposal companies in Slovenia are in state hands, and the government expects some private companies also to write off some customers' debts.

The companies will be able to write off customers' debt built up before the end of 2013. Only customers already receiving financial help from the state will be able to apply for the write-offs.

It was unclear how much debt in total may be written off.

Poverty in euro zone member Slovenia has increased in recent years in the wake of the global and financial crisis which started in 2008.

More than 110,000 people in the country of 2 million are unemployed, with the jobless rate reaching 12.3 percent in May, almost twice the record-low rate in September 2008.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros of its own money into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing due to bad loans, helping the country as a whole avoid an international bailout. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)