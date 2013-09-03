* EBRD chief economist calls for quick bad bank set up
* Resources needed to handle bank overhaul -EBRD
* Central bank chief says country has daily dilemma over aid
By Marja Novak
BLED, Slovenia, Sept 3 Slovenia will need
financial resources from abroad to complete its banking reform
and should not be afraid of seeking the help it needs, a senior
official from regional lender the European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday.
EBRD Chief Economist Erik Berglof was speaking on the
sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders which saw many
increasingly convinced the small euro zone country will need to
seek international aid within months to finish the process of
healing a heavily indebted financial sector.
"Slovenia will definitely need international resources to
deal with the programme (of the bank overhaul), the question is
if it can do it without a formal EU, IMF programme. The
government is really intent on doing this, but if so, it needs
to act quickly," Berglof said.
"The stigma associated with these programmes in the past is
misdirected, they can provide a very constructive support to the
economy to deal with some big issues."
Struggling to deal with at least 7.5 billion euros in bad
banking debts that have emerged in the past year, the government
bought some time in May when it issued two bonds in the joint
value of $3.5 billion at a yield of 6 percent.
But the cost of healing the banks is rising steadily, with
results of stress tests due later this year, and 10-year
government bond yields have also risen to 6.8 percent - within
striking distance of the levels around 7 percent that have
forced Greece and other euro zone members to seek support.
Finance Minister Uros Cufer told reporters at the conference
he would not need to borrow again on international debt markets
this year but would not be drawn on whether the country would
seek support from the EU and other multilateral backers instead.
Central Bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said last week that he
believed Slovenia was capable of solving its financial problems
itself, though conceded it might be less costly to seek outside
help. He said the country faced a daily dilemma of whether it
would be better to seek aid.
He told reporters the results of an external audit of
Slovenia's largest bank NLB - vital to put a figure on how much
it will cost to rescue the banks and allow the first transfers
of bad loans to the state bad bank - should be available next
month.
Results for the country's other nine banks would follow at
the end of November or early December, he said.
Berglof said the EBRD, which has supported development of
banking sectors across former communist eastern Europe including
in Slovenia in the past, could be interested in getting involved
again once the sector is back on its feet.
"At present no-one would buy into Slovenian banks until they
are cleared," he added.