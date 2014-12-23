* Deficit down to 2.8 pct of GDP in 2014
* Sees balanced budget in 2019
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Dec 23 Slovenia will take on net new
debt of 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2015 to cover the
year's budget deficit, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on
Tuesday.
He did not give the net value of new debt in 2014 but
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last
year, issued about 5.5 billion euros of bonds this year.
Mramor told a news conference he was confident the deficit
next year would be reduced to 2.8 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) from 5.3 percent this year, when it was pushed up
by state recapitalisations of local banks Abanka and Banka
Celje.
Mramor also said Slovenia planned a balanced budget by 2019.
He expected no more state recapitalisation of local banks in
2015, when they are due to establish a new saving fund to cover
urgent capital needs of up to 345 million euros per year.
Last year the government had to pour more than 3 billion
euros in local banks, which are mostly state-owned, in order to
prevent them from collapsing under bad loans.
Mramor would not say whether Slovenia will issue bonds in
the first quarter of the year, saying the timing will depend
upon market conditions.
Slovenia has to repay a 5-year 1.1 billion euro bond in
March 2015.
