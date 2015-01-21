BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
LJUBLJANA Jan 21 Slovenia expects its national debt to rise to about 83 percent of economic output by the end of this year before falling in 2016, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Wednesday.
The country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, had debts equivalent to about 81 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.
Mramor also said the government was determined to pursue privatisation in spite of protests from an opposition political party and several civil society groups. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.