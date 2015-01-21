LJUBLJANA Jan 21 Slovenia expects its national debt to rise to about 83 percent of economic output by the end of this year before falling in 2016, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Wednesday.

The country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, had debts equivalent to about 81 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

Mramor also said the government was determined to pursue privatisation in spite of protests from an opposition political party and several civil society groups. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)