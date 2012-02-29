* Central government deficit down to 3 pct of GDP
* Government to keep only 25 pct of NLB
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Feb 29 Slovenia plans to slash
its 2012 budget deficit and sell more than half its majority
stake in the country's biggest bank, the government said on
Wednesday, as the euro zone member faces the risk of another
year of recession.
Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said the aim is to cut the
central government budget deficit to about 3 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) this year from 4.3 percent in 2011.
Sustersic also told a news conference the government plans
to reduce its stake in Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) to 25
percent from 55 percent at present.
"We expect budget income of about 7.8 billion euros ($10.5
billion) this year and our goal is that the (central government)
deficit would be around 1 billion euros or 3 percent of GDP,"
Sustersic said.
The new centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez
Jansa, which was confirmed by parliament earlier this month,
plans to finalise its 2012 budget plan by the end of March,
cutting spending to about 8.8 billion euros from 9.4 billion
spent in 2011.
"The latest GDP data, which was a negative surprise,
strengthened our belief that we need to adjust public spending
to economic possibilities," Sustersic added.
The statistics office said earlier on Wednesday Slovenia's
GDP contracted by 0.2 percent in 2011 amid lower export demand
and a fall in domestic spending, while the government's
macroeconomic institute said Slovenia's economy might contract
in 2012 as well.
Sustersic said he hoped the government would sell NLB in
coming months so the state budget does not have to provide 400
million euros to strengthen the bank's capital by the end of
June in line with demands by the European Banking Authority.
NLB's second-largest owner is Belgian banking and insurance
group KBC with a stake of 25 percent.
Sustersic told Reuters earlier this month the government
hoped to reduce the general budget deficit, which also includes
the budgets of the national pension and health funds and the
local communities, to 3.5 percent of GDP from about 6 percent in
2011. He also said the plan was to get it down
to the EU ceiling of 3 percent in 2013.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Stephen Nisbet)