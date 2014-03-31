(Recasts, adds 2014 deficit, VAT plan)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 31 Slovenia's budget deficit more than tripled to 14.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, data showed, illustrating how heavily an emergency recapitalisation of the country's banks is weighing on its finances.

To avert an international bailout last year, the government pumped 3.6 billion euros into the banking sector, which has been plagued by bad loans that continue to rise.

Including a further planned 321 million euro injection into lenders Abanka Vipa and Banka Celje scheduled for later this year, the budget shortfall would drop 4.2 percent in 2014, the statistics office also said on Monday.

The key fiscal measure for Slovenia is the central government deficit, which excludes the bank recapitalisation programme and which it needs to cut to 2.9 percent of economic output this year to avoid possible European Union penalties.

But its overall fiscal burden looks set to remain far higher than that.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that banks' bad loans had continued to rise since December and reached 11 billion euros or some 31 percent of annual economic output.

The government had hoped to raise an estimated 126 million euros ($173 million) per year - equivalent to about 1.5 percent of state income - via a new real estate tax.

But the Constitutional Court rejected the tax on Friday, saying the proposal was unconstitutional because it did not determine the value of real estate clearly enough. (Full Story)

Finance Minister Uros Cufer said the government now planned to raise value added tax (VAT) to 24 percent from 22 percent instead.

Excluding the bank recapitalisation, the 2013 deficit was 4.4 percent of GDP, the statistics office said. The 2012 budget shortfall was 4 percent of GDP.

Public debt rose to 25.3 billion euros or 71.7 percent of GDP at the end of 2013, up sharply from 54.4 percent a year before.

Andrej Flajs, head of national accounts at the statistics office, said public debt was expected to rise to 81 percent of GDP in 2014.

Slovenia is expected to issue euro-denominated bonds for at least 1.5 billion euros over the next few days to cover the deficit and pre-finance debt maturing in 2015 and 2016.

The government had said it hopes to run a balanced budget by 2017.

($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)