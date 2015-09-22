By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, Sept 22
finances after the bailout of its mainly state-owned banks in
2013 is the top domestic priority for the one-year-old
government, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Tuesday, promising
also to make his country more attractive to investors.
"The government's key task is to continue financial
consolidation," Cerar told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
Summit. "We also plan to free the economy of political pressures
and further improve the business environment to raise employment
and the well-being of people."
The economic downturn that followed the 2008 financial
crisis ravaged Slovenia's export markets and drove up bad loans,
climaxing in a recapitalisation to the tune of more than 3
billion euros to avert the collapse of its banks.
With the economy now recovering, Cerar's government plans to
reduce the budget deficit to some 2.24 percent of output in 2016
from 2.9 percent this year, and balance the books by 2020.
On Monday, the government's macroeconomic institute said
Slovenia's economy would expand by 2.7 percent this year, thanks
mainly to export growth, after 3 percent in 2014, and by another
2.3 percent in 2016.
Yet unemployment remains stubbornly high at 12 percent,
almost twice as high as it was before the global crisis set in.
Since Slovenia declared independence from the former
Yugoslavia in 1991, successive governments have avoided selling
off major state-owned companies, leaving the government still in
control of about half the economy.
Cerar, who leads a centre-left coalition of three parties,
said further privatisations were in the hands of the state-owned
investment company Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is
expected to decide in the coming months whether to try again to
sell state-owned Telekom Slovenia after its
privatisation collapsed last month.
But Cerar said key energy and infrastructure companies, such
as port operator Luka Koper, would remain in state
hands.
"I want the privatisation process to continue in a
transparent manner," Cerar said, "but at the same time we have
to make our business environment more attractive to foreign
direct investment, which is one of our priorities."
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Kevin Liffey)