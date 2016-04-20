LJUBLJANA, April 20 The Slovenian statistics
office revised its calculation of the 2015 general government
deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product from the 2.2
percent it reported in March.
The office said the deficit was revised because a new
methodology had been adopted that was in line with Eurostat
methodology.
Most of the increase occurred because of the deficit
reported by the Bank Assets Management Company, a state-owned
bad bank that took over a large portion of bad loans from local
banks in the past three years.
The 2015 deficit is still in line with the government's
target. The deficit this year is expected to fall to 2.2 percent
of GDP, the office forecast last month.
On Tuesday, Slovenia's parliament set deficit targets for
2017 to 2019 that project the deficit will fall 0.6 percent of
GDP each year, in line with euro zone rules.
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)