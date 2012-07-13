(Adds quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 13 Slovenia has no intention of
becoming the sixth euro zone country to seek international help,
despite growing economic problems, Finance Minister Janez
Sustersic said on Friday.
Asked if he still believed the country could avoid a bailout
despite data this week showing exports shrinking and bad loans
weighing increasingly on its banks, Sustersic said: "We insist
that we will be able to make it without international help."
It was his strongest rebuttal yet of market talk that
Slovenia will have to seek outside help to recapitalise its
banks. Sustersic told Reuters last week there were no such plans
but they "cannot be entirely ruled out" in the future.
The rumour was rekindled by this week's data, including
figures showing Slovenia, whose exports made it the fastest
growing economy in the euro bloc in 2007, had recorded the
region's sharpest drop in industrial output in May.
On Wednesday the government's macroeconomic institute said
local banks' bad loans had reached 6 billion euros ($7.3
billion) in the first quarter and were likely to rise further.
In the meantime, the cost of insuring Slovenia's sovereign
debt against default has been rising with five-year credit
default swaps reaching 423.5 basis point by 1330 GMT on Friday,
up 0.9 percent from Thursday's close and 2.4 times higher than a
year ago, according to Markit data.
Sustersic told a news conference on Friday the government
expected to set up a Slovenian State Holding in October, which
would manage all state capital assets and take over the banks'
bad loans in order to spur lending and make banks more
interesting for investors.
"We could transfer bad loans in three to four months, which
would have a positive effect on the banks' business figures
already next year," Sustersic said but added the transfer would
have to be approved by the European Commission.
He also said the government would this month try to secure a
necessary two-third support in parliament to include a fiscal
rule in the Constitution, which would limit budget spending in
the future and ensure the budget deficit remains low.
He said due diligence in Slovenia's second largest bank,
state-owned Nova KBM , would be completed
within a month. A similar process in the largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) revealed this month that NLB had some
1.5 billion euros of loans that would probably not be repaid.
With exports declining and government spending cuts stifling
domestic demand, Slovenia's economy is likely to shrink 0.9
percent this year.
Its budget deficit soared to 6.4 percent of GDP in 2011 from
zero in 2007 but the centre-right government of Prime Minister
Janez Jansa hopes to cut it to 3.6 percent this year.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic; and
Ruth Pitchford)