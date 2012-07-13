(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 13 Slovenia has no intention of becoming the sixth euro zone country to seek international help, despite growing economic problems, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said on Friday.

Asked if he still believed the country could avoid a bailout despite data this week showing exports shrinking and bad loans weighing increasingly on its banks, Sustersic said: "We insist that we will be able to make it without international help."

It was his strongest rebuttal yet of market talk that Slovenia will have to seek outside help to recapitalise its banks. Sustersic told Reuters last week there were no such plans but they "cannot be entirely ruled out" in the future.

The rumour was rekindled by this week's data, including figures showing Slovenia, whose exports made it the fastest growing economy in the euro bloc in 2007, had recorded the region's sharpest drop in industrial output in May.

On Wednesday the government's macroeconomic institute said local banks' bad loans had reached 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in the first quarter and were likely to rise further.

In the meantime, the cost of insuring Slovenia's sovereign debt against default has been rising with five-year credit default swaps reaching 423.5 basis point by 1330 GMT on Friday, up 0.9 percent from Thursday's close and 2.4 times higher than a year ago, according to Markit data.

Sustersic told a news conference on Friday the government expected to set up a Slovenian State Holding in October, which would manage all state capital assets and take over the banks' bad loans in order to spur lending and make banks more interesting for investors.

"We could transfer bad loans in three to four months, which would have a positive effect on the banks' business figures already next year," Sustersic said but added the transfer would have to be approved by the European Commission.

He also said the government would this month try to secure a necessary two-third support in parliament to include a fiscal rule in the Constitution, which would limit budget spending in the future and ensure the budget deficit remains low.

He said due diligence in Slovenia's second largest bank, state-owned Nova KBM , would be completed within a month. A similar process in the largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) revealed this month that NLB had some 1.5 billion euros of loans that would probably not be repaid.

With exports declining and government spending cuts stifling domestic demand, Slovenia's economy is likely to shrink 0.9 percent this year.

Its budget deficit soared to 6.4 percent of GDP in 2011 from zero in 2007 but the centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa hopes to cut it to 3.6 percent this year. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic; and Ruth Pitchford)