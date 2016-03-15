(Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia needs immediate pension reform and cuts to its structural budget deficit to ensure stable long-term economic growth, the head of a government institute said on Tuesday.

"These problems need to be addressed immediately, any delay will prevent the faster recovery of the Slovenian economy," Bostjan Vasle, head of the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Euro zone member Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013. In that year, the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans.

Vasle said the country needs to focus on competitiveness which is of "key importance to the small open economy" where exports are the main generator of economic growth.

Slovenia exports about 70 percent of its production, mainly to other EU states. The main exports include cars, car parts, household appliances and pharmaceutical products.

The European Commission has noted that the country's population - two million people - is ageing rapidly than in most other EU states.

The government had said that it plans to prepare pension reform later this year to ease pressure on the budget.

The government expects the budget deficit to fall to 2.3 percent of GDP this year from some 2.9 percent in 2015.

Slovenia managed to return to growth in 2014, when its economy expanded by 3 percent, while it had GDP growth of 2.9 percent in 2015.

In September, the institute forecast 2016 economic growth at 2.3 percent. Vasle said the forecast will be revised later this week without giving any further details.

(Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)