LJUBLJANA, April 7 Slovenia's economy will grow 2.2 percent this year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising the forecast it issued in September for 2015 growth of 1.3 percent.

It said gross domestic product would rise 1.8 percent in 2016, unchanged from its September view.

The economy of the small euro zone country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, grew 2.6 percent last year.

Last month the government's macroeconomic institute forecast 2015 GDP growth at 2.4 percent and 2016 growth at 2 percent.