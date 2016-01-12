* 2015 deficit seen below 3 pct of GDP
* Bank loans continue falling
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Jan 12 Risks of weakening demand for
Slovenia's exports - the main driver of the country's economy -
are on the rise, the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Geopolitical frictions in the Near East are growing further
... while forecasts for global economic growth are worsening,"
the bank said in a statement after a board meeting.
It said, however, that growth forecast for Slovenia's main
trading partners had not decreased significantly at the end of
2015 while business sentiment in the euro zone, of which
Slovenia is a member, remains stable.
It added the exchange rate of the euro is helping towards
better competitiveness for euro zone exporters.
Slovenia exports most of its production to other European
Union states with its main exports consisting of cars, car
parts, pharmaceutical products and household appliances.
The bank also said preliminary estimates indicate that the
country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in
2013, managed in 2015 to reduce its budget deficit to below 3
percent of GDP in line with demands of the European Commission.
The 2014 deficit reached 4.9 percent of GDP.
In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros
into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large
amount of bad loans - but it narrowly avoid a bailout as a
result.
Also on Tuesday, the government's macroeconomic institute
UMAR said bank loans continue falling with total amount of loans
down by 8.8 percent year-on-year at the end of November.
It said that while total loans to companies and
non-financial institutions were down by 16.2 percent
year-on-year, loans to households increased by 0.7 percent,
mainly on account of an increase in loans for real estate
purchases.
The central bank did not change its October forecast, which
sees Slovenia's economy expanding by 1.9 percent in 2016 from
some 2.6 percent in 2015.
