LJUBLJANA, July 29 Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, approved the sale of state-owned ski maker Elan to Merrill Lynch International and Wiltan Enterprises Limited, SDH said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the sale of 100 percent of Elan will go through providing the buyers accept labour agreements and ensure the development of Elan. It did not give the purchase price. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)