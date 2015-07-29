(Adds details, background)
LJUBLJANA, July 29 Slovenian privatisation
coordinator SDH has approved the sale of state-owned ski maker
Elan to Merrill Lynch International, part of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, and Wiltan Enterprises Ltd, SDH said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Elan, with revenue of about 70 million euros ($77 million)
in 2014, is one of 15 companies that the government has
earmarked for sale and is the sixth of those to be sold.
SDH said the divestment of 100 percent of Elan will go
through providing the buyers accept labour agreements and ensure
the development of Elan. It did not give the purchase price.
Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its largest companies so
the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.
The government decided to speed up privatisation in 2013
when the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for
its mostly state-owned banks which were burdened by bad loans.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
David Holmes)