(Adds details, background)

LJUBLJANA, July 29 Slovenian privatisation coordinator SDH has approved the sale of state-owned ski maker Elan to Merrill Lynch International, part of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wiltan Enterprises Ltd, SDH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elan, with revenue of about 70 million euros ($77 million) in 2014, is one of 15 companies that the government has earmarked for sale and is the sixth of those to be sold.

SDH said the divestment of 100 percent of Elan will go through providing the buyers accept labour agreements and ensure the development of Elan. It did not give the purchase price.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its largest companies so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

The government decided to speed up privatisation in 2013 when the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for its mostly state-owned banks which were burdened by bad loans.

($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Holmes)