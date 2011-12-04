* Ljubljana mayor Jankovic wins narrow victory
* Euro zone member sliding back into recession
* Jankovic must woo smaller parties
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Dec 5 Slovenia tasked the mayor
of its capital city on Monday with forging a government to halt
the euro zone member's slide back into recession, and he faces
potentially weeks of tough coalition talks.
The European crisis claimed its latest scalp on Sunday with
the Social Democrats of prime minister Borut Pahor relegated
into third place by voters angry over rising unemployment in the
former Yugoslav republic.
Zoran Jankovic, the centre-left mayor of Ljubljana and
former manager of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator
, took 28 seats in the 90-seat parliament, and will
need partners in government.
"Forming a coalition will be difficult," said Tanja Staric,
a political commentator for the Slovenian daily Delo.
"Jankovic will have to offer a coalition to virtually all
small parties in parliament, and the differences are big,"
Staric told Reuters.
The Alpine state of 2 million people was the fastest growing
euro zone member 4 years ago, but its export-driven economy was
badly hit by the global crisis and shrank by 8 percent in 2009.
After a mild recovery in 2010, figures released last week
suggest another recession is on the way after the economy
contracted 0.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.
The budget deficit soared to 5.8 percent in 2010 from zero
in 2007.
Sunday's election result was an upset, with opinion polls
predicting for weeks that victory would go to the centre-right
Slovenian Democratic Party of former prime minister Janez Jansa.
PENSION REFORM
Jansa said that, given the tight result, he did not believe
the next government would last for its 4-year mandate. Pahor's
crumbled in May and was voted out in September, forcing a snap
election.
Analysts said the Social Democrats, with 10 seats, were
likely to get a share of the power again in coalition with
Jankovic's party, List of Zoran Jankovic - Positive Slovenia.
Jankovic was also likely to look to the centrist Civil List
of Gregor Virant, the pensioners party Desus and possibly the
centre-right Slovenian People's Party.
"I can cooperate with anyone but Janez Jansa," Jankovic told
Pop TV. Jansa's party took 26 seats, with over 99 percent of
votes counted.
"Tomorrow is a new day," he said. "We do not talk about
coalitions today."
Such a broad coalition could hinder the government's ability
to adopt the painful economic reforms analysts say are needed.
These will include an increase in the retirement age for
Slovenians, which is among the lowest in the EU at 57 for women
and 58 for men.
Jankovic says he plans to boost budget revenues by raising
value added tax by 1 percentage point to 21 percent, a move
opposed by two of his potential coalition partners.
Pensioners party Desus is against raising the retirement age
to 65. There could also be tough bargaining over Jankovic's
opposition to privatisation.
"Slovenia has been standing still since September while the
rest of the world continued to turn," outgoing premier Pahor
told reporters after the results were announced.
"We need the fast formation of a strong government that will
implement reforms," he said.