* Election winner hostile to big-ticket privatisations
* Political novice crowns astonishing rise to power
* Government may pile on more debt
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 14 The sudden rise to power of
political novice Miro Cerar may give Slovenia the stability it
needs to revive its economy but his reluctance to sell big state
assets could pile up the debt that worries its euro zone peers.
Cerar, a 50-year-old legal expert who entered politics just
six weeks ago, will command more than a third of seats in
Slovenia's parliament, more than any other ruling party in just
over two decades of independence.
Market reaction on Monday was mixed, reflecting a potential
trade-off between the political clarity that has long been
lacking, and Cerar's hostility to selling strategic assets -
notably telecom operator Telekom Slovenia and airport
Aerodrom Ljubljana.
Slovenia only narrowly avoided having to seek an
international bailout for its banks late last year, after
exports hit a wall with the onset of the global crisis and bad
loans soared.
Cerar told Reuters on Sunday he would begin coalition talks
in the next few days, looking to several smaller centre-left
parties that share his antipathy for some of the harshest
austerity measures agreed under the previous government.
He will form Slovenia's fourth government since 2008, when
the crisis exposed a toxic mix of politics and finance in the
former Yugoslav republic, whose economy is still 50-percent
controlled by the state.
"Cerar's election could improve political stability and
political accountability. He seems to understand that Slovenia
needs transformation, changing the way the country does
business, which is encouraging," said Timothy Ash, head of
emerging market research at the Standard Bank.
He said Cerar would not back "any cheap sale of the family
silver, and hence for 2015 and beyond there will be increased
reliance on debt issuance".
But at around 70-80 percent of national output, Slovenia's
debt/gross domestic product ratio "will remain around 10-15
percentage points below the EU average for this year and next",
he said.
DEFICIT COVERED THIS YEAR
After winning 36 of parliament's 90 seats, Cerar told
Reuters his centre-left party would meet deficit targets agreed
with the European Union, but Slovenia would seek "our own ways"
to get there. His cabinet, he said, would review which state
companies would be sold.
The privatisation process was suspended this month pending
the formation of a new government, which is not expected before
mid-September.
Asked whether his government would take on new debt this
year, Cerar said: "That is possible, but we need to get a clear
and detailed picture of public finances first."
Telekom shares fell by 1.49 percent to 125.5 euros in the
first hour of Monday trading, pushing the blue-chip SBI index
down by 1.15 percent. They have since regained ground.
"I expect privatisation will continue but it is possible
that the Telekom sale will be stopped ,which would reflect
negatively on the Slovenian share market and on the sovereign
bond yields," said Iztok Trobec, a trader in the treasury
department of Dezelna Banka.
The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond eased,
however, to 3.252 percent from 3.378 percent on Friday, in line
with yields of other vulnerable euro zone debtors, as market
worries about Portugal's biggest listed lender eased.
By issuing bonds worth 4.5 billion euros, Slovenia has
already covered its budget deficit for this year and part of
2015 so the country has no urgent financial needs. No major
privatisation proceeds were expected this year.
The European Commission expects Slovenia's economy to grow
by 0.8 percent this year after two consecutive years of
recession.
But the country of 2 million people must bring its budget
deficit down to 4.2 percent of GDP from more almost 15 percent
last year, when it soared because of bank recapitalisation, and
to 3 percent next year.
