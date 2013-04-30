LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has
delayed the issue of its planned dual-tranche US
dollar-denominated Eurobond pending a potential ratings
announcement, according to market sources.
The sovereign is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard
& Poor's, Baa2 with a negative outlook by Moody's and A- with
negative outlook by Fitch.
A source close to the deal said the rating announcement is
expected in the next 24 hours.
The issuer had received at least USD6bn in orders for the
offering, which comprised a five-year tenor with yield guidance
of 5% area and a ten-year portion with guidance of 6.125% area.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by John
Geddie; Editing by Anil Mayre)