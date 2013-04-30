LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has delayed the issue of its planned dual-tranche US dollar-denominated Eurobond pending a potential ratings announcement, according to market sources.

The sovereign is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's, Baa2 with a negative outlook by Moody's and A- with negative outlook by Fitch.

A source close to the deal said the rating announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

The issuer had received at least USD6bn in orders for the offering, which comprised a five-year tenor with yield guidance of 5% area and a ten-year portion with guidance of 6.125% area.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Anil Mayre)