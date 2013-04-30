(Adds Moody's action, quote and background)
By Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie
LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia's attempts
to raise cash to bail out its ailing state-owned banks on
Tuesday has been thwarted by a two-notch downgrade by ratings
agency Moody's that now deems the country's debt as junk.
The eurozone country had already booked over USD10bn of
orders on its dual-tranche US dollar-denominated Eurobond,
according to market sources, before it was forced to pull the
deal ahead of a pending ratings announcement.
Less than two hours later, Moody's announced its decision to
cut the country's rating from Baa2 to Ba1, with a negative
outlook, stating that its decision was underpinned by Slovenia's
banking sector, a "marked deterioration" in the government's
balance sheet and "uncertain funding prospects that heighten the
probability that external assistance will be needed".
Moody's is now the only agency to rate Slovenia sub
investment-grade, with Standard & Poor's rating it A- with a
stable outlook, and Fitch at A- with negative outlook.
The small Alpine state, crippled by its debt-laden
state-owned banking sector has come under increasing market
pressure since the chaotic bailout of Cyprus last month, and
needs to raise some EUR2.5bn financing this year.
"This would have been a transformative deal for Slovenia,
and the fact it has been delayed could have major repercussions
for the country going forward," said a banking source close to
the deal.
"We will be airing our complaints in private and in public
over the coming days because it yet again demonstrates the poor
level of communication between ratings agencies and issuers."
The sovereign had set yield guidance of 5% area on a
five-year tranche and 6.125% on a 10-year tranche, when books
opened on the deal on Tuesday morning.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan managed the
144A/Reg S transaction.
The official announcement from Slovenia when the deal was
pulled, and before the Moody's action was taken, said that the
transaction would resume as soon as there was further news.
Chances of bringing the deal immediately back to market will
be hindered by the May Day Holiday in Slovenia on Wednesday, and
the ECB rates announcement on Thursday which tends to quell
primary market activity.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie; Editing by
Anil Mayre and Sudip Roy)