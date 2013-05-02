LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has reopened books on a dual-tranche US dollar bond offering it was forced to postpone two days ago, and is now offering a slightly higher premium following a Moody's downgrade earlier this week, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche, the sources said.

The country delayed the bond sale on Tuesday because of a two-notch downgrade by rating agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.

Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium over the initial price guidance the sovereign had released on Tuesday before the Moody's downgrade.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)