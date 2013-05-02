LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has reopened
books on a dual-tranche US dollar bond offering it was forced to
postpone two days ago, and is now offering a slightly higher
premium following a Moody's downgrade earlier this week,
according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has set initial price
thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on
a 10-year tranche, the sources said.
The country delayed the bond sale on Tuesday because of a
two-notch downgrade by rating agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.
Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium
over the initial price guidance the sovereign had released on
Tuesday before the Moody's downgrade.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and
price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)