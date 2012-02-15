Position: Finance Minister of Slovenia
Incumbent: Janez Sustersic
Date of Birth: Dec. 29, 1966
Term: Appointed by parliament in February 2012 for a
four-year mandate.
Key facts:
-- Sustersic is a supporter of a liberal economic model,
with the state providing a favourable economic environment for
companies but not being a major owner of the firms. He has
pledged to cut public spending, reduce the budget deficit, keep
public debt under control and speed up privatisation.
-- Sustersic believes the government should sell most of the
companies it owns, including banks and insurers, and keep only a
stake of 25 percent in main banks, while infrastructure firms
such as electricity firms, railways and port operator should
stay in state hands.
-- After graduating from Ljubljana University's Faculty of
Economy, he was the head of the government's macroeconomic
institute from 2001-2007 and later a professor of economy at the
Faculty of Management at Slovenia's University of Primorska.
-- He is a vice-president of a centrist political party
called the Civic List of Gregor Virant, which was established in
October 2011 and became the fourth largest party in parliament
at December's election.