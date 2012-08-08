NEW YORK, Aug 8 Fitch ratings on Wednesday
downgraded its credit rating on European Union member Slovenia
by one notch to A-minus citing a deterioration in the country's
banking sector during 2012.
"The lack of a timely and credible bank recapitalization
plan continues to put pressure on the rating," Fitch said.
The agency added Slovenia's sovereign funding conditions
have deteriorated, which "could make it difficult for the
government to finance fiscal and bank recapitalization
requirements."
Fitch said the rating outlook is negative, meaning the
rating could be downgraded in the medium term. Fitch had cut
Slovenia's ratings by two notches in January.