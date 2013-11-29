* GDP falls 0.6 y/y, flat on Q2

* Exports up 4.9 pct

* Government expects decline of 2.4 pct this year

* Slovenia trying to avoid bailout over its crumbling banks (Adds detail, analyst comments)

By Zoran Radosavljevic

LJUBLJANA, Nov 29 Slovenia's economy continued to shrink in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, but a decline that started in early 2012 appeared to be slowing as the euro zone member tries hard to avoid an international bailout.

Gross domestic product fell 0.6 percent year-on-year and was flat on the previous quarter, making it the seventh quarter without growth, the statistics office said.

Slovenia is one of the last euro zone countries still in recession. Its lenders, mostly state-owned, are nursing almost 8 billion euros of bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of the national output. This has crippled lending, consumption and growth.

"The fall was expected. Reforms are taking place very slowly. If we can save the banks, we can expect an improvement in 2015," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist at investment firm Alta Invest.

The government expects the economy to contract by 2.4 percent this year, 0.8 percent next year and return to growth only in 2015.

More importantly, Slovenia and its European partners await the results on Dec. 13 of an external audit of its teetering banks, which will determine how much cash the government must inject to keep them afloat, and whether it can do it alone.

"Our calculations are that 4 billion euros are necessary (for the banks). This could be solved by issuing a bond, but if more than 4 billion are needed, it will be very difficult to handle," Stanovnik said.

In the third quarter, household consumption fell 2.8 percent year-on-year and corporate spending shrank 3 percent. Investments were down 1.3 percent year-on-year, compared to the 8 percent fall in the previous quarter and a staggering 21.5 percent decline in the first three months.

On the positive side, exports rose 4.9 percent, the strongest rise in the past year.

"This shows that recession in Slovenia is ending, as seen by the success in exports," said France Krizanic, former finance minister and researcher for the EIPF Economic Institute in Ljubljana.

Hailed as a trailblazer for ex-Communist Eastern Europe, Slovenia - which nestles between Croatia, Italy and Austria - joined the European Union in 2004 and the euro in 2007.

It was the group's fastest growing economy that year but the global financial crisis a year later crippled the country's exports, mostly to EU markets, and left it in recession, with only a brief recovery in 2011. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic and Almir Demirovic; Editing by Toby Chopra)