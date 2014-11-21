UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
LJUBLJANA Nov 21 Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, expects growth this year to surpass the government's September forecast of 2 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Dejan Zidan said on Friday.
"We can expect economic growth this year to reach 2.4 percent based on high growh of exports," Zidan told a conference of Slovenian and Chinese businessmen.
Slovenia was in recession the previous two years because of a fall in domestic spending and investment. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.