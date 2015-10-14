(Updates with details on economy, banks)

LJUBLJANA Oct 14 Slovenia's economy will expand by 2.6 percent this year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday, improving its April forecast which saw growth of 2.2 percent.

Growth in 2016 would reach 1.9 percent, up from 1.8 percent forecast earlier, it added. Exports will remain the main driver of growth but will be complemented by higher household spending, the bank said.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to growth last year when its economy expanded by 3 percent.

The bank said exports will rise by 5 percent this year and another 4.7 percent in 2016, while household spending will increase by 1.1 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2016.

Annual average inflation will reach one percent in 2016 versus a negative inflation of minus 0.6 percent seen this year.

The bank also said local banks had a joint net profit of 181 million euros in the first eight months of this year, up from 127 million euros in the same period of 2014.

Bad loans remained at 4 billion euros at the end of August, unchanged from July, and represented 11.1 percent of all loans.

The Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. In this way it also avoided an international bailout.