LJUBLJANA Aug 22 Slovenian household appliances
maker Gorenje, a possible takeover target for its
Japanese investor Panasonic, returned to profit in the
first six months of 2016, the company said on Monday.
Gorenje had net profit of 2.1 million euros ($2.4 million)
in the first half of 2016 after a loss of 6.9 million in the
same period a year ago. Sales rose by 4.2 percent to 581 million
euros.
As well as higher sales, the improvement was thanks to
better management of the costs of labour, raw materials and
logistics and currency factors, the company said.
Gorenje, whose products include ovens and washing machines,
has a market capitalisation of about 182 million euros.
In July it said it would allow consumer electronics firm
Panasonic to carry out due diligence by the end of September,
saying the activities may lead to Panasonic increasing a stake
which at present amounts to 10.74 percent.
Shares of Gorenje lost 1.96 percent to 7.45 euros by the end
of trading on Monday, before the results were released, while
the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.69 percent.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Keith Weir)