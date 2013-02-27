* Next PM says austerity "medieval medicine"
* Jansa's majority cut after walkout over property scandal
* Slovenia facing protests over unemployment, austerity
* Bailout unpalatable for euro zone, would force more cuts
(Updates with Bratusek)
By Zoran Radosavljevic
LJUBLJANA, Feb 27 Slovenia was set to usher in a
new government on Wednesday to tackle a dramatic decline that
has transformed the tiny Alpine country from post-communist
rising star to the euro zone's latest bailout candidate.
With unemployment at a 14-year high and the banking sector
strangled by bad loans, parliament was set to pass a
"constructive no-confidence motion" to oust conservative Prime
Minister Janez Jansa and hand financial expert Alenka Bratusek a
one-year mandate to pull the ex-Yugoslav republic back from the
brink.
If she succeeds in forming a government, Bratusek, the
42-year-old leader of the center-left Positive Slovenia party,
will become Slovenia's first female prime minister, taking the
reins at the height of its worst crisis in 22 years of
independence.
Addressing parliament in a debate before a vote due later in
the say, she came out strongly against more austerity, quoting
Nobel economics laureate Joseph Stiglitz in likening it to
"mediaeval medicine."
"You draw blood and, if the patient does not get better, you
draw some more," Bratusek said.
"Our priority is growth and employment, which creates wealth
for everyone ... I state clearly - there will be no Greek
scenario in Slovenia."
When the country of 2 million people joined the European
Union in 2004, it seen as a trailblazer for the rest of the
former Yugoslavia and Eastern Europe. When it joined the
currency union in 2007, it had the fastest-growing economy in
the euro zone.
BAD ECONOMY, BAD LOANS
But the downturn in Europe ravaged its vital export market,
while 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) in bad loans exposed a
toxic mixing of politics and finance of the kind that has
bedeviled banks across the continent. Its 35-billion-euro
economy is estimated to have shrunk 2 percent last year and
unemployment is more than 12 percent.
Spending cuts and allegations of government corruption have
fueled street protests of a kind not seen since Slovenia split
from federal Yugoslavia in 1991, avoiding the bloodshed that
would tear apart the rest of the region over the next decade.
Without an overhaul of the overburdened banking sector,
labor reforms and a sell-off of state assets, Slovenia may soon
be unable to find affordable financing and repay some 2 billion
euros of outstanding debt due in mid-2013.
Jansa, embroiled in a property scandal, has been gradually
abandoned by his coalition partners since the turn of the year,
further shaking market confidence that Slovenia can do what it
takes to steady the ship. He denies any wrongdoing.
Faced with the threat of a second snap election in one year,
the Social Democrats and two of Jansa's former allies struck a
deal with Bratusek to hand her the reins for 12 months, with an
option to keep her at the helm until an election due in 2015.
Bratusek oversaw the state budget at the Finance Ministry
for six years before entering parliament in December 2011.
But given the policy differences in the new coalition -
which would group the center-right Civic List and pensioners'
party Desus from the previous government with the two
centre-left opposition parties - it is not likely to be plain
sailing.
"BAD BANK"
Bratusek's PS and the Social Democrats have opposed a plan
by Jansa's cabinet to set up a "bad bank" where bad loans would
be parked to allow local lenders to be recapitalized and sold.
European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Monday the bad bank was a priority if Slovenia was to retain
access to foreign financing.
"It looks like the bad bank plan may not fly but they can
probably find a different way, there are several variants," said
Borut Hocevar, a political analyst at the Finance newspaper.
Estimates suggest a bailout for Slovenia could run to 5
billion euros, mostly for shoring up its banks. Although small
by the standards of Greece or Ireland, a bailout would be
politically awkward when the euro zone is also wrestling with
financial woes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus.
It would be much tougher on Slovenia itself, forcing the
government to make more spending and job cuts, but under
international supervision.
For some of the Slovenes who have taken to the streets in
their thousands since November to rally against corruption and
the political elite, a change of prime minister was only a fig
leaf.
"If they bite the bullet and work hard, they might just
succeed," said pensioner Drago Ikic in the capital, Ljubljana.
"But if they fail, then really all the politicians should just
leave and call an early election."
Parliament will probably vote on Bratusek's proposed cabinet
in late March.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson)