LJUBLJANA Feb 10 The parliament of
Slovenia on Friday confirmed the 12-member cabinet of
centre-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa tasked with enforcing
budget cuts, boosting the economy and rescuing the country's
credit ratings.
"This team faces a big and difficult challenge ... We have
to reduce budget spending this year by 10 percent compared to
last year," Jansa, who was prime minister from 2004 to 2008,
told parliament before the vote.
The government, which also pledges to cut red tape, reduce
taxes on labour and profit and speed up privatisation, was
confirmed more than two months after an inconclusive snap
election on Dec. 4.