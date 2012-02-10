* Government pledges budget cuts
* Plans to cut taxes on labour, profit
* Hopes to improve Slovenia's credit rating
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Feb 10 Slovenia's parliament
confirmed the cabinet of centre-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa
on Friday, charged with enforcing budget cuts, stimulating the
economy and rescuing the small euro zone member's credit
ratings.
"We know it will not be easy, but we know why we took this
challenge and we know what we will work for, that is for
Slovenia to exit this crisis," Jansa, who was prime minister
from 2004 to 2008, told reporters after the vote.
All major credit rating agencies have cut Slovenia's rating
twice since September and put it on negative watch, citing
political strife, rising public debt and the deepening of the
euro zone debt crisis. Slovenia is rated A by Fitch, A+ by
Standard & Poor's and A1 by Moody's.
President Danilo Turk said in January that Jansa lacked
legitimacy for the post of prime minister because he has been on
trial since September on bribery charges.
He and four co-defendants are charged with bribery over a
2006 deal for Finnish armoured vehicles worth 278 million euros
($370 million). He has denied the charges.
Jansa said the government would reduce budget spending by 10
percent this year and promised to cut red tape, reduce taxes on
labour and profits and speed up privatisation.
Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) has formed a
coalition with four other centre-right parties which together
have a comfortable majority in parliament.
With 12 ministers, the government is the slimmest since
Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and
analysts believe it will last its full four-year term despite
Jansa's trial.
"I believe there is a good chance the government will last
for the full term although it will face tough negotiations with
unions and the opposition about savings and structural reforms,"
Borut Hocevar, an editor of daily Zurnal24, told Reuters.
Jansa replaces Social Democrat Borut Pahor, whose government
was ousted by parliament in September amid internal coalition
squabbles and an inability to implement reforms that would help
the ailing economy.
Turk's candidate for prime minister, the centre-left Zoran
Jankovic, whose Positive Slovenia party won a snap election in
December, was rejected by parliament last month after failing to
form a majority coalition.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis because of its dependency
on exports, and its economy shrank by 8 percent in 2009.
After a year of a mild recovery, another recession is
possible as the economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the third
quarter of 2011, while exports and industrial output are slowing
down amid lower demand from abroad and low domestic spending.
Slovenia's budget plunged to a deficit of 5.5 percent of GDP
in 2011 from a balanced budget in 2007 because of high
government spending and lower tax income. Public debt rose to
about 50 percent of GDP in 2011 from 21.9 percent in 2008.