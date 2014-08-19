LJUBLJANA Aug 19 Slovenian President Borut
Pahor nominated legal expert Miro Cerar as prime minister on
Tuesday following a July election won convincingly by Cerar's
newly-formed centre-left SMC party.
Parliament has seven days to confirm the appointment of the
50-year-old political novice, who has expressed reluctance to
sell some of the bigger state assets slated for privatisation
under a drive to steady Slovenia's finances after the euro zone
member narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks
late last year.
After his confirmation, Cerar will have 15 days to present
his cabinet, which also needs approval by parliament. Cerar is
expected wrap up coalition talks with the Desus pensioners'
party, the centre-left Social Democrats and the Alliance of
Alenka Bratusek later this week or next.
