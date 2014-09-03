By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, Sept 3
LJUBLJANA, Sept 3 Slovenia's election winners,
the centre-left Party of Miro Cerar, agreed a coalition on
Wednesday with the pensioners' party Desus and the centre-left
Social Democrats to secure a solid parliamentary majority.
Law professor Miro Cerar, who was appointed as prime
minister by parliament last week, said ministers would be named
next week when the coalition accord will be officially sealed.
The three coalition parties together hold 52 out of 90 seats
in parliament.
Cerar's SMC said earlier in August economy professor Dusan
Mramor would be the next finance minister while the head of
Desus, Karl Erjavec was likely to keep the post of foreign
minister.
All three coalition parties are lukewarm on privatisation
although the European Commission sees selling state firms as
essential for Slovenia to bolster its finances after it managed
to bail out its banks without outside help last year.
On Tuesday the government's investment fund SDH said it had
suspended the sale of the largest telecoms operator Telekom
pending the new government's approval.
Cerar has yet to say whether his government will allow the
sale, expected to bring the government and its firms some 700
million euros ($920 million), to proceed or not.
Cerar, who has to present his cabinet to parliament by next
Tuesday, will take over once the cabinet wins parliamentary
approval, which is expected in the middle of September.
"The process of searching for ministers is always very
demanding and takes time," Cerar told reporters after the
coalition accord was signed.
Cerar's SMC party won a snap general election in July after
the centre-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May
having lost a battle for the leadership of the Positive Slovenia
party.
(1 US dollar = 0.7607 euro)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Ruth Pitchford)