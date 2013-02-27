* Parliament votes to dismiss conservative government
* Next PM Bratusek says austerity "medieval medicine"
* Slovenia facing protests over unemployment, austerity
* Risks having to seek EU bailout
(Updates with fresh quotes)
By Zoran Radosavljevic
LJUBLJANA, Feb 27 Slovenia dismissed its
conservative-led government on Wednesday and offered a
centre-left finance expert the task of halting the Alpine
country's fall from post-communist star to euro zone bailout
candidate.
The 90-seat parliament voted 55-33 to dismiss Prime Minister
Janez Jansa's ruling coalition after just a year of trying to
navigate through the ex-Yugoslav republic's worst economic and
political crisis in 22 years of independence.
The baton passed to opposition Positive Slovenia leader
Alenka Bratusek, who will become the country's first female
prime minister if she manages to build a coalition around a
platform to stabilise its finances and avoid going cap-in-hand
to the European Union.
"Today marks a watershed moment for Slovenia," 42-year-old
Bratusek told reporters after the vote.
A member of the EU since 2004, the country of 2 million
people has gone from economic trailblazer for the rest of
eastern Europe when it joined the euro zone in 2007 to the
latest ailing member of the 17-nation currency bloc.
With unemployment at a 14-year high and the banking sector
strangled by bad loans, speculation is rife that without urgent
reform Slovenia may soon be unable to find affordable financing
and repay about 2 billion euros of outstanding debt due in
mid-2013.
Parliament will probably vote on Bratusek's proposed cabinet
in late March.
She has struck a deal with the Social Democrats and two of
Jansa's former allies to hand her the reins for 12 months, with
an option to keep herself at the helm until an election due in
2015.
Spending cuts and allegations of government corruption have
fuelled street protests of a kind not seen since Slovenia split
from federal Yugoslavia in 1991 and escaped the bloodshed that
would tear apart the rest of the region over the next decade.
The downturn in Europe ravaged its vital export market,
while 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) in bad loans exposed a
toxic mixing of politics and finance of the kind that has
bedevilled banks across the continent.
Slovenia's 35-billion-euro economy is estimated to have
shrunk 2 percent last year and unemployment is more than 12
percent.
"POLITICAL INSTABILITY"
Addressing parliament before the vote, Bratusek came out
strongly against more austerity, quoting Nobel economics
laureate Joseph Stiglitz in likening it to "mediaeval medicine".
"You draw blood and, if the patient does not get better, you
draw some more. Our priority is growth and employment, which
creates wealth for everyone," she said.
"I state clearly - there will be no Greek scenario in
Slovenia."
Jansa, embroiled in a property scandal, had been gradually
abandoned by his coalition partners since the turn of the year,
further shaking market confidence that Slovenia can do what it
takes to steady the ship. He denies any wrongdoing.
But given the policy differences in the likely new coalition
- which would group the centre-right Civic List and pensioners'
party Desus from the previous government with the two
centre-left opposition parties - Bratusek is unlikely to have an
easy ride.
The parties already differ on the need for a "bad bank",
which Bratusek opposed, as a place to park bad loans and
unburden local lenders to be recapitalised and sold.
"Bratusek's problem is that the centre-left - her party's
natural constituency perhaps - wants more pro-growth oriented
policies, but at the same time the problems in the banking
sector require pretty orthodox solutions," said Timothy Ash,
emerging markets analyst at Standard Bank.
"Slovenia is kind of moving in parallel now with Italy, in
terms of trends towards political instability," he said, evoking
the dangerous stalemate in the euro zone's third largest economy
following an inconclusive election this week.
Estimates suggest a bailout for Slovenia could run to 5
billion euros, mostly for shoring up its banks. Although small
by the standards of Greece or Ireland, a bailout would be
politically awkward when the euro zone is also wrestling with
financial woes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus.
It would be much tougher on Slovenia itself, forcing the
government to make more spending and job cuts, but under
international supervision.
For some of the Slovenes who have taken to the streets in
their thousands since November to rally against corruption and
the political elite, a change of prime minister was only a fig
leaf.
"If they bite the bullet and work hard, they might just
succeed," said pensioner Drago Ikic in the capital, Ljubljana.
"But if they fail, then really all the politicians should just
leave and call an early election."
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)