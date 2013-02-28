* PM-designate says Slovenia can solve its problems alone
* Troubled banks remain top priority
* Slovenia faces protests over austerity, corruption
* GDP contraction in 2012 worse than feared
By Zoran Radosavljevic
LJUBLJANA, Feb 28 Slovenia's new prime
minister-designate pledged on Thursday to heal its banks and
avert an international bailout, taking the reins of the
once-thriving euro zone member at the height of its worst
economic crisis in 22 years of independence.
Legislators dismissed conservative Janez Jansa's cabinet on
Wednesday night after just a year in office and handed the baton
to Alenka Bratusek, a centre-left finance expert tasked with
preventing the fourth financial rescue of a member of the
currency bloc since 2008.
"Considering that Slovenia is still under the EU average in
terms of public debt, I still believe that with the steps we
will take Slovenia will solve the position of its public
finances on its own," Bratusek, leader of Positive Slovenia,
told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Slovenia's public debt is well below the EU-tolerated
ceiling of 60 percent of GDP, at 46.9 percent at the end of
2011, but its banks are heaving under 7 billion euros ($9.18
billion) of bad loans, equivalent to 20 percent of GDP.
A member of the EU since 2004, the country of 2 million
people has gone from economic trailblazer for the rest of
eastern Europe when it joined the euro zone in 2007 to the
latest ailing member of the 17-nation currency bloc.
With Slovenia's biggest export markets ravaged by a downturn
in Europe, data released on Thursday showed a worse-than-feared
contraction of the 35-billion-euro economy in 2012 of 2.3
percent, including a 3 percent year-on-year fall for the fourth
quarter. Unemployment is at a 14-year high of over 12 percent.
Spending cuts and allegations of government corruption have
fuelled angry protests of a kind not seen since Slovenia split
from federal Yugoslavia in 1991 and escaped the bloodshed that
would tear apart the rest of the region over the next decade.
Speculation is rife that without urgent reform Slovenia may
be unable to find affordable financing and repay some 2 billion
euros of outstanding debt due in mid-2013.
Bratusek said her actions should appease investors.
"Considering that our programme envisages agreement on three
key things: overhaul of banks, consolidation of public finances
in a way that will not curb growth, and better management of
state assets, I believe we will reassure the financial markets,"
she said.
Slovenian 5-year credit default swaps, a measure of the cost
of insuring its debt, were at 260 basis points on Thursday,
having narrowed from 265 at Wednesday's close, according to
Markit data.
BANKS THE PRIORITY
Parliament will probably vote in late March on Bratusek's
proposed cabinet, which will also comprise the Social Democrats
and two parties formerly allied to Jansa. They abandoned Jansa
over a property scandal exposed by an anti-graft commission,
though he denies any wrongdoing.
If confirmed, Bratusek will be Slovenia's first female
premier and could stay at the helm until an election due in
2015.
But given the policy differences in the new coalition -
which would pair the centre-left camp with the centre-right
Civic List and pensioners' party Desus from the previous cabinet
- it is unlikely to be plain sailing.
The parties already differ on the need for a "bad bank",
which Bratusek earlier opposed, as a place to park bad loans and
unburden local lenders to be recapitalised and sold. Bratusek
said overhauling the banks was her number one priority.
"This must be solved as soon as possible, in the least costly
way that is good for banks and for the economy. It is not a
'Yes' or 'No' to the bad bank; we need a combination of
recapitalising the banks and cleaning up the bad loans,"
Bratusek said.
Soaring bad loans, the result of political meddling and bad
management, have made fresh lending virtually impossible.
Estimates suggest a bailout for Slovenia could run to 5
billion euros, mostly for shoring up its banks. Although small
by the standards of Greece or Ireland, a bailout would be
politically awkward when the euro zone is also wrestling with
financial woes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus.
In a speech to parliament before Jansa's ouster, Bratusek
came out strongly against more austerity.
But Timothy Ash, emerging markets analyst at Standard Bank,
said she could struggle to balance pro-growth policies with the
"pretty orthodox solutions" required to fix the banks.
"I guess this vote will be seen as a positive, and at least
a move to try and resolve the political crisis, as the Jansa
administration was in a state of paralysis in the end," he said.
"My sense is that political parties want to avoid early
elections, as the Italian elections show that they can have
uncertain results especially when the population is
disillusioned with the political class."
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Peter Graff)