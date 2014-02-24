LJUBLJANA Feb 24 Slovenia's parliament on
Monday approved the first major government reshuffle since the
euro zone member narrowly avoided an international bailout late
last year.
After a year of speculation that Slovenia might become the
bloc's next rescue case, the government announced in December it
could overhaul its troubled banks alone, to the relief of its
European Union partners.
Among the changes, parliament confirmed that Metod Dragonja,
ex-manager of drugmaker Lek and economy minister in the 1990's,
would take on the economy portfolio.
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said she hoped the reshuffle
of her centre-left cabinet would help revive growth and set in
motion the long-overdue health system reform in the small Alpine
nation.
Epidemiologist Alenka Trop Skaza, a newcomer to politics,
becomes health minister, while Gorazd Zmavc was voted in as
Diaspora Minister to succeed Tina Komel. Komel stepped down last
week to make room for a new cabinet member following an
agreement between Slovenia's four ruling parties to amend the
coalition pact.
The economy and health ministry posts werer left vacant in
November when Stanko Stepisnik and Karl Erjavec resigned, with
their briefs being temporarily filled by the finance and foreign
ministers.
Since taking the helm in March last year, Bratusek's cabinet
has overhauled the state's banking sector by pumping 3.3 billion
euros into troubled local banks and cleaned up bad loans worth
nearly 8 billion euros, the equivalent of almost one quarter of
national output.
The cabinet also plans to sell more than a dozen
state-controlled firms including Telekom, the top national
telecommunications group, Ljubljana airport, flag carrier Adria
Airways and No.2 bank NKBM. It has sold two smaller companies
since October.
(Reporting by Almir Demirovic; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing
by Toby Chopra)